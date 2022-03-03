FBI searching for Wednesday bank robbery suspects in Albuquerque, Española

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is searching for two suspects who are responsible for separate robberies Wednesday.

The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed a WaFd Bank, at 1124 North Riverside Drive in Española, around 1:36 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he gave the teller a note demanding money from the bank. He fled the bank, running south on Riverside Drive after his demand was met.