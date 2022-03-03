FBI searching for Wednesday bank robbery suspects in Albuquerque, Española

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is searching for two suspects who are responsible for separate robberies Wednesday.
The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed a WaFd Bank, at 1124 North Riverside Drive in Española, around 1:36 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he gave the teller a note demanding money from the bank. He fled the bank, running south on Riverside Drive after his demand was met.
Three hours later, at around 4:57 p.m., a man left with an undisclosed amount of money after he presented a note to a teller at a Wells Fargo bank, at 3801 4th St. NW in Albuquerque. The suspect is also accused of a Feb. 22 robbery of the Western Commerce Bank, at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch-tall to 6-foot-tall white man in his 30s with:
The Española suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch-tall thin, white man in his 20s with:
For each case, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information regarding the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you have any tips, you are encouraged to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go to www.tips.fbi.gov.
