FBI seeking info about Uptown area bank robbery suspect

He is also suspected of a Feb. 4 robbery of the same U.S. Bank and an attempted Feb. 2 robbery of the First Convenience Bank in Albuquerque.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 – or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.