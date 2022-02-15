FBI seeking info about Uptown area bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed the same Uptown area bank twice in ten days.
The U.S. Bank, at 2300 Louisiana Boulevard NE, was robbed at around 12:10 p.m. Monday.
Authorities are looking for a thin, white 5-foot-10-inch-tall male in his 20s who they say displayed a handgun to the teller and successfully demanded money before leaving the bank.
The man was described as wearing a black beanie, gray zip-up hooded jacket, black shirt, black gloves, dark mask and light-colored pants when he carried out the robbery Monday.
He is also suspected of a Feb. 4 robbery of the same U.S. Bank and an attempted Feb. 2 robbery of the First Convenience Bank in Albuquerque.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 – or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
