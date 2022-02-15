FBI seeking info about Uptown area bank robbery suspect | KOB 4

FBI seeking info about Uptown area bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 15, 2022 09:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed the same Uptown area bank twice in ten days. 

The U.S. Bank, at 2300 Louisiana Boulevard NE, was robbed at around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are looking for a thin, white 5-foot-10-inch-tall male in his 20s who they say displayed a handgun to the teller and successfully demanded money before leaving the bank.

The man was described as wearing a black beanie, gray zip-up hooded jacket, black shirt, black gloves, dark mask and light-colored pants when he carried out the robbery Monday. 

He is also suspected of a Feb. 4 robbery of the same U.S. Bank and an attempted Feb. 2 robbery of the First Convenience Bank in Albuquerque. 

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 – or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

A closer look at the pay disparity between school coaches in New Mexico
A closer look at the pay disparity between school coaches in New Mexico
Farmington school official arrested
Farmington school official arrested
NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood
NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings