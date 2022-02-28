FBI seeks 2 suspects in NE Albuquerque bank robbery

The FBI shared pictures of the suspects, they are both around 5 foot 7 or 5'8" wearing dark beanies. The armed suspect is described as a white man in a red mask, and the jumper is a white or Hispanic man in a navy blue hoodie. Both got away but were seen by people in the parking lot.

Luckily no one was injured, but employees and folks in the bank are shaken up

“For a bank employee to go through something like this, to have a gun pointed at them, to have someone jump over the counter in a threatening way and demand the money, that is traumatic and nobody should have to go to work and have to go through that,” said Fisher.

As the FBI continue their search, they are asking for your help

“We gotta these people off the street, Albuquerque is too good for this, we don't need these people doing this to these banks,” Fisher said.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest or conviction—if you saw this robbery Monday morning, you are encouraged to call 505-889-1300. Or you can submit your tip online at tips.fbi.gov.







