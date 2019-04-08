FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release

Jeyden Barnhill Jeyden Barnhill | 

KOB Web Staff
April 08, 2019 11:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A federal warrant has been issued for an Albuquerque woman who agents say has absconded from federal pre-trial release.

Advertisement

24-year-old Jeyden Barnhill was one of several people arrested in late March during a multi-agency law enforcement operation in southeast Albuquerque.

Barnhill faces several charges including armed robbery and possession of stolen firearms.

She was placed on pre-trial supervised released on April 1 but left the halfway house where she was staying the next day without permission and did not return.

Barnhill is described as a Caucasian female, 5'1", 130 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 505-889-1300 or submit an online tip here

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 08, 2019 11:09 AM
Created: April 08, 2019 11:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

At least 8 bodies found in past week
At least 8 bodies found in past week
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Convicted ex-sheriff wants sentence tossed, blames lawyer
Thomas Rodella
2 people dead, 9 arrested after van rollover in New Mexico
2 people dead, 9 arrested after van rollover in New Mexico
Advertisement




FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release
Jeyden Barnhill
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Convicted ex-sheriff wants sentence tossed, blames lawyer
Thomas Rodella
American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event
American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event
'Better Call Saul' to begin shooting 5th season
'Better Call Saul' to begin shooting 5th season