FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release
KOB Web Staff
April 08, 2019 11:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A federal warrant has been issued for an Albuquerque woman who agents say has absconded from federal pre-trial release.
24-year-old Jeyden Barnhill was one of several people arrested in late March during a multi-agency law enforcement operation in southeast Albuquerque.
Barnhill faces several charges including armed robbery and possession of stolen firearms.
She was placed on pre-trial supervised released on April 1 but left the halfway house where she was staying the next day without permission and did not return.
Barnhill is described as a Caucasian female, 5'1", 130 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 505-889-1300 or submit an online tip here.
