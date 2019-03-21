FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring | KOB 4
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring

March 21, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is looking for a woman who allegedly played a part in a drug trafficking organization that operated in New Mexico and other states.

Agents issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Marysol Pena. She faces several charges including conspiracy and distribution of meth and distribution of substances containing detectable amounts of Fentanyl.

Pena is a Hispanic female with brown hair and green eyes. She is described as 5'4", 115 pounds.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300.

Created: March 21, 2019

