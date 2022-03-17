FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents

AP
LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating a shooting that involved federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and occurred 42 miles west of Albuquerque.
The FBI said in a statement that no agents were injured but one person described as a “subject” was wounded in the incident Tuesday on the Laguna Pueblo.
The agency said the investigation was ongoing and that no additional information was available.
