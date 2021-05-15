FBI special agent believes man arrested and three homicide victims all members of Aryan Brotherhood

Surveillance video, first seen on KOB 4 on Thursday, captured the shooting on San Pedro, near Peterson Properties headquarters. The criminal complaint confirms that the man seen walking near the vehicle is Kuykendall. He dodged around the car as bullets flew then got inside. The FBI special agent believes all the shots were fired from inside the car.

The special agent writes that investigators found three guns, and that Kuykendall hid one of them before leaving the scene.

The special agent believes Kuykendall and all three people killed were members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang based on jail and prison records and, in Kuykendall’s case, because of at least four of his tattoos.