FBI special agent believes man arrested and three homicide victims all members of Aryan Brotherhood

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 15, 2021 09:13 PM
Created: May 15, 2021 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s been an arrest in the triple homicide case in which three bodies were found Thursday in a car outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in northeast Albuquerque.

APD announced Saturday that they took Richard Kuykendall, 41, into custody Friday night without any trouble.

A criminal complaint filed Friday shows that an FBI special agent believes Kuykendall may have killed one of the three men found dead inside the vehicle, and thinks all four men are white supremacists and members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Kuykendall is only charged with having a gun as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint shows he has a lengthy history, including 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts, and a history of domestic violence.

Surveillance video, first seen on KOB 4 on Thursday, captured the shooting on San Pedro, near Peterson Properties headquarters. The criminal complaint confirms that the man seen walking near the vehicle is Kuykendall. He dodged around the car as bullets flew then got inside. The FBI special agent believes all the shots were fired from inside the car.

The special agent writes that investigators found three guns, and that Kuykendall hid one of them before leaving the scene.

The special agent believes Kuykendall and all three people killed were members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang based on jail and prison records and, in Kuykendall’s case, because of at least four of his tattoos.


