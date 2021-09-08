FBI to announce new initiative combating hate crimes

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI and city leaders will announce on Wednesday a new initiative combating hate crimes.
The City of Albuquerque and APD will be partnering with the FBI to combat a rise in hate crimes reported in 2020.
"Now we're going to commit resources to ensure every field office is addressing everything that has to do with civil rights and hate crimes," Raul Bujanda, the Albuquerque FBI Field Office's Special Agent in Charge, said. "A big part of it has to do with a financial campaign to get the word out to people for them to understand that it's okay to let us know if you think you're a victim of a hate crime."
Bujanda will be joined by Mayor Tim Keller and APD Chief Harold Medina for the 11 a.m. announcement.
