FBI to announce new initiative combating hate crimes

"Now we're going to commit resources to ensure every field office is addressing everything that has to do with civil rights and hate crimes," Raul Bujanda, the Albuquerque FBI Field Office's Special Agent in Charge, said. "A big part of it has to do with a financial campaign to get the word out to people for them to understand that it's okay to let us know if you think you're a victim of a hate crime."

Bujanda will be joined by Mayor Tim Keller and APD Chief Harold Medina for the 11 a.m. announcement.