FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
July 31, 2019 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI is hiring in Albuquerque.
The agency will hold a Diversity Agent Recruitment event on Aug 20, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The exact location will be given to people who preregister at www.fbijobs.gov.
The FBI said it has prioritized the need to hire those who are highly skilled and represent a wider community.
“The FBI is stronger when it better represents the communities it serves,” said James Langenber, special agent in charge of the FBI in New Mexico.
Special agent applicants must be between the ages of 23-36 years old, hold a bachelor’s degree, have a minimum of two years of work experience and be a U.S. citizen.
