FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
July 31, 2019 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI is hiring in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

The agency will hold a Diversity Agent Recruitment event on Aug 20, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The exact location will be given to people who preregister at www.fbijobs.gov.

The FBI said it has prioritized the need to hire those who are highly skilled and represent a wider community.

“The FBI is stronger when it better represents the communities it serves,” said James Langenber, special agent in charge of the FBI in New Mexico.

Special agent applicants must be between the ages of 23-36 years old, hold a bachelor’s degree, have a minimum of two years of work experience and be a U.S. citizen.

Watch the video above to see what it takes to become an FBI agent

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 31, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: July 31, 2019 04:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Search for missing person prompts State Park closure
Search for missing person prompts State Park closure
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Advertisement




Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque
FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns
Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns
Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin