FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup

FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup

Associated Press
May 09, 2019 09:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman sought on a federal criminal complaint charging her with murder has been arrested in Gallup.
    
The FBI says 28-year-old Trudy Martinez was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Friday.
    
Officials in the FBI's Albuquerque division say Martinez is accused of fatally shooting another adult in Twin Lakes last Friday.
    
They say Martinez fled the scene with her three children, ages 5, 9 and 10.
    
FBI officials say the children are safe with family members.
    
They say Martinez is also accused of using a firearm in a crime of violence and crimes occurring on the Navajo Nation.
    
It was unclear Thursday night in Martinez has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: May 09, 2019 09:33 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
Convicted child predator found, arrested
Convicted child predator found, arrested
Family fun center damaged after break-in
Family fun center damaged after break-in
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Suspect in high speed deadly crash pleads guilty
Suspect in high speed deadly crash pleads guilty
Advertisement




FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup
FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup
Convicted child predator found, arrested
Convicted child predator found, arrested
Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
New Mexico land boss concerned about border wall work
New Mexico land boss concerned about border wall work
Safety patrols to increase on Rio Grande
Safety patrols to increase on Rio Grande