FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 13, 2019 08:21 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A UNM student from Saudi Arabia is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, filed in federal court, Hassan Alqahtani, 28, was arrested after the FBI received a tip that Alqahtani had a “list of people who he wants to kill before he leaves the U.S.”
The complaint says the list includes professors from UNM.
The FBI searched Alqahtani’s residence and reportedly found a .380 firearm and ammunition.
Alqahtani’s girlfriend claimed the firearms was hers, according to the complaint.
However, the FBI believes she was possibly conspiring with Alqahtani to conceal his possession of the firearm.
It was not immediately clear whether Alqahtani's girlfriend was also facing charges.
According to the Department of Justice, Alqahtani was in the country legally on a student visa.
He has a detention hearing on Dec. 16, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
