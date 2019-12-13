FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list

Alqahtani’s girlfriend claimed the firearms was hers, according to the complaint.

However, the FBI believes she was possibly conspiring with Alqahtani to conceal his possession of the firearm.

It was not immediately clear whether Alqahtani's girlfriend was also facing charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Alqahtani was in the country legally on a student visa.

He has a detention hearing on Dec. 16, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.