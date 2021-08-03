FBI's Albuquerque Field Office welcomes new Special Agent in Charge

"I knew that I wanted to be something and someone but I just didn't know exactly what that was going to be," Bujanda explained. "There was never kind of a linear path to get me to this role. It was just something that I kind of pursued based on my strengths. And, you know, like everything else we always have that great person in our life that kind of points us in the right directions. To me, that was my wife and my wife said, This is great teaching is fantastic. Unfortunately back then and I would say even to this day, teachers are unappreciated as far as financially."

Bujanda looked at different opportunities and eventually became a special agent working in immigration. During his career, he worked in Texas, California, Arizona and now New Mexico.

"I want to make sure that that I'm giving back to community but I'm also part of the community because we're all part of the community," Bujanda said. "And the second part is want to make sure that we're pushing the different things that people consider to be important and we're addressing those threats, because there's a lot happening out in the city."

The goal is to encourage constant conversation between the FBI and community members so they can address concerns that come up. The department is also pushing to bring more attention to hate crimes, encouraging people to make reports.