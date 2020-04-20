FCC grants Navajo Nation temporary access to broadband spectrum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is granting temporary access and use of an unassigned spectrum to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation.

“With the temporary closure of schools, work places, and some businesses, there is a growing need for more broadband support for those working from home and for all of the essential and frontline workers who continue to serve our people," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We are truly thankful for the support of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and other officials for making this possible."