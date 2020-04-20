FCC grants Navajo Nation temporary access to broadband spectrum | KOB 4
FCC grants Navajo Nation temporary access to broadband spectrum

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 20, 2020 11:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is granting temporary access and use of an unassigned spectrum to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation. 

“With the temporary closure of schools, work places, and some businesses, there is a growing need for more broadband support for those working from home and for all of the essential and frontline workers who continue to serve our people," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We are truly thankful for the support of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and other officials for making this possible."

Chairman Pai has said he is committed to helping the Navajo Nation bridge the digital divide.

The FCC has also appointed Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Executive Director Christopher Becenti to serve as a member of the FCC's Native Nations Communications Task Force. 

Under Becenti's direction, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission implemented FirstNet, wireless emergency alerts, and Lifeline services on the Navajo Nation. 

“It is an honor to serve on the task force along with other dedicated communication professionals throughout Indian Country. I am looking forward to working with tribal communities to address telecommunication issues and concerns,” said Becenti.


