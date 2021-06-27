Federal authorities take over hot air balloon crash investigation | KOB 4

Federal authorities take over hot air balloon crash investigation

Joy Wang
Updated: June 27, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: June 27, 2021 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the deadly hot air balloon crash investigation.

Local first responders were in charge of the initial response, including blocking off roads, getting people medical attention, and putting out the fire.

The start of the investigation looks into probable cause.

However, the entire investigation could take approximately 12-18 months.


