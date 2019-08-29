Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing | KOB 4
Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing

Associated Press
August 29, 2019 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A horse owner and a trainer from Texas say officials in New Mexico are failing to follow their own policies and regulations in overseeing the state's multimillion-dollar racing industry.
    
They're suing in U.S. District Court, alleging their rights to due process were violated when the executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission allowed horses belonging to a trainer suspended for suspicion of illegal drugging to compete under other trainers.
    
The plaintiffs say they missed an opportunity to compete in the recent All American Futurity because the transferred horses were allowed to run and place in trials for the prestigious race.
    
Commission executive director Izzy Trejo declined to comment on the pending litigation.
    
The case comes as concerns swirl around drug testing, the certification of track stewards and other issues.

