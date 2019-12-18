Federal government offers crime-fighting support for Albuquerque

“We are committed to bringing the weight of federal charges against the most dangerous violent criminals plaguing our city,” Anderson said. “We will deploy all the tools at our disposal to bring an end to the plight of gun violence in our city."

The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they both welcomed the extra help from the federal government.

"Everybody in this room, everybody in this community is concerned about the escalating violence, and bottom line is that the problem's been identified,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. “We have a crime crisis."

It's still unclear how much money Albuquerque will receive to help fight violent crime, or how many more federal law enforcement officers will be sent to the city.