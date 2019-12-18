Federal government offers crime-fighting support for Albuquerque | KOB 4
Federal government offers crime-fighting support for Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: December 18, 2019 05:29 PM
Created: December 18, 2019 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Local law enforcement will get help the federal government to fight crime in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque was one of seven cities selected for “Operation Relentless Pursuit” because they have a higher than average violent crime rate, according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

The cities will split $71 million for enforcement efforts.

During a press conference in Albuquerque, U.S. Attorney for New Mexico John Anderson explained what the money will mean for Albuquerque.

“We are committed to bringing the weight of federal charges against the most dangerous violent criminals plaguing our city,” Anderson said. “We will deploy all the tools at our disposal to bring an end to the plight of gun violence in our city."

The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they both welcomed the extra help from the federal government.

"Everybody in this room, everybody in this community is concerned about the escalating violence, and bottom line is that the problem's been identified,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales. “We have a crime crisis."

It's still unclear how much money Albuquerque will receive to help fight violent crime, or how many more federal law enforcement officers will be sent to the city.


