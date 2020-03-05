Federal grant to fund NMSU research of Jupiter’s atmosphere

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Researchers at New Mexico State University have been awarded a three-year grant worth nearly $284,000 to study Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The grant comes from NASA’s New Frontiers Data Analysis Program. The NMSU team will be using data from the Juno mission, which is currently in orbit around Jupiter. They will be analyzing infrared images and spectra of the atmosphere as well as wind measurements to understand the planet’s circulation patterns.