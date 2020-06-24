Federal judge orders the release of remaining CARES Act funds for tribal communities

President Nez said the Navajo Nation will now receive a total of $714 million from the CARES Act.



“This is the Navajo people's money. It's not my money, it's not the council's money, it's the Navajo people's money and we want to make sure that it's used correctly so we don't get audited, we don’t get told, ‘You have to pay it back,”’ Nez said.

President Nez is now turning his attention toward how to best use those federal funds.

“Better agriculture projects and water infrastructure projects—$300 million is what we're proposing for that—adequate plumbing of Navajo homes,” he said.

There’s also hope to start a scholarship with $50 million to boost more home grown police officers and health care workers in order to better serve the nation.

