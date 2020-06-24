Federal judge orders the release of remaining CARES Act funds for tribal communities | KOB 4
Federal judge orders the release of remaining CARES Act funds for tribal communities

Nathan O'Neal
Created: June 24, 2020 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge released the remainder of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funds intended for tribal communities after a huge chunk of those funds were tied up in court for months.

“May 6., we got $600 million,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

President Nez joined several tribal leaders from across the country in court after the U.S. Treasury withheld hundreds of millions of dollars for the Alaska Native Corporations.

The judge recently ordered the release of the remaining funds saying, "The 80 days they have waited, when Congress intended receipt of emergency funds in less than half that time, is long enough."

President Nez said the Navajo Nation will now receive a total of $714 million from the CARES Act.

“This is the Navajo people's money. It's not my money, it's not the council's money, it's the Navajo people's money and we want to make sure that it's used correctly so we don't get audited, we don’t get told, ‘You have to pay it back,”’ Nez said.

President Nez is now turning his attention toward how to best use those federal funds.

“Better agriculture projects and water infrastructure projects—$300 million is what we're proposing for that—adequate plumbing of Navajo homes,” he said.

There’s also hope to start a scholarship with $50 million to boost more home grown police officers and health care workers in order to better serve the nation.
 


