Federal officials detail what evidence they've collected in hot air balloon crash investigation

They'll look into many aspects including the balloon, gondola, weather, pilot and passengers-- whether it be medical records, flight planning or training.

"We will even do a 72-hour background of the pilot’s activities to determine if there was anything in that time period that could have affected the pilots' ability to operate the aircraft," said Knudsen.

The NTSB said they're committed to finding out what happened, so these type of accidents don't happen again. The preliminary report will be available in two weeks