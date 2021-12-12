Feds: Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving Albuquerque crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving crime and violence in Albuquerque.

Drug Enforcement Administration say agents seized 242 pounds of fentanyl in the past fiscal year in New Mexico. That’s a 900% increase over the prior fiscal year and well over the amount captured around the state in the previous five fiscal years combined, according to DEA officials.