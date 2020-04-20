Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid

Under federal law, the difference in per-student spending between the public district or charter school with the highest rate in the state and the one with the lowest must not exceed 25 percent.

Impact Aid Program Director Marilyn Hall said fiscal year 2018 numbers show the Carlsbad Unified School District’s per-student spending was $7,438 while the Socorro Independent School District’s rate was $5,731 — a difference of nearly 30%.

Hall said that because of the disparity, New Mexico isn’t eligible to consider Impact Aid grants when determining state funding to districts.

Spokeswoman Nancy Martira said State Public Education Department officials “are still in the beginning of understanding how this finding may affect all New Mexico school districts.”