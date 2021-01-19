Feds want Couy Griffin held without bond, calling him 'a danger to the community'

According to Griffin, he claims he never made it inside the Capitol building, but federal charging documents say he was in a “restricted” part of the Capitol grounds.

A video posted by the group Cowboys for Trump—which has since been removed—shows Griffin standing on the Capitol steps.

Just days before Griffin’s return to D.C., he spoke during a county mission meeting for 17 minutes about his experience in D.C.

“They were saying that you could not go any further because this was being reserved for Joe Biden and his inauguration. Well, you tell a million Trump supporters that—pretty soon that crowd just pushed through. I wasn't anywhere in the front of it, I was in the back,” he said.

Griffin said his intent was never violent.

“I found a bullhorn and was able to get thousands of people's attention down below me, and I was able to lead them in prayer,” he said.

Members of the commission have called for Griffin to resign. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is also seeking Griffin’s removal from office.

While Griffin has received nationwide notoriety for his inflammatory comments about possible future actions at the Capitol, he has not been charged with any crimes related to that.