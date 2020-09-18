Fees to apply for citizenship set to increase by 81%

Gonzalez said the other change is for residency renewals – which will go down from $455 to $405. She said those changes might have people renewing their residencies and not applying for their citizenship because it’s cheaper.

Gonzalez said the problem with that is a residency does not offer the same benefits as naturalization.

Citizenship can offer:

Voting rights

More jobs, better jobs

A possible pay increase by nearly $2,000

Increased protection from deportation

The City of Albuquerque and El Center de Igualdad y Derechos are also teaming up with the NMILC to offer the free service to help people apply.

People can call (505)247-1023 to sign up for the screening.



"We will review eligibility requirements with someone to see if they are eligible and to see if there is any risk with them applying for citizenship,” Gonzalez said.

She said they could help roughly 30 to 50 applicants.

“So essentially someone could apply for citizenship for free,” she said.