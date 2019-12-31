Fees to increase at New Mexico's newest national park

The Associated Press
Created: December 31, 2019 11:56 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - Officials at White Sands National Park say entrance fees will be increasing with the start of the new year.
The increase isn't related to the change in designation from a national monument to a national park but because of plans by the National Park Service to increase fees nationwide.
Officials say the fee hike will mean more revenue that can be used for infrastructure and maintenance at the New Mexico park. They say the improvements will enhance the visitor experience.
Of the new revenue raised at White Sands, officials say 80 percent will remain there.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)