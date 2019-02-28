Police: Road rage suspect admitted to another shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say a road rage suspect arrested earlier this week has admitted to another shooting.
According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Felix Villanueva admitted to firing shots at a vehicle at the Sun Point Apartments on Montgomery Feb. 9.
The victims told police they were in the parking lot to "roll a blunt" when a man tapped on their car window with the muzzle of a gun. They said they took off and that's when they heard gunshots.
One of the bullets hit the driver in the wrist.
Villanueva admitted to being involved in the shooting but told detectives a different story.
He told police he had gone to the apartments to buy marijuana.
Villanueva told officers that when he pulled up to the vehicle he was meeting, the people inside told him to take off his chain and earrings. He said he saw a man in the backseat holding what appeared to be a black handgun and that's when he reached into his jacket and shot at the vehicle several times.
Police say the gun Villanueva used in that incident, is the same gun used in the road rage shooting on February 19.
Villanueva is expected in court Thursday for his first appearance in the case of the Feb. 9 shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
