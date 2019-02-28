Police: Road rage suspect admitted to another shooting

One of the bullets hit the driver in the wrist.

Villanueva admitted to being involved in the shooting but told detectives a different story.

He told police he had gone to the apartments to buy marijuana.

Villanueva told officers that when he pulled up to the vehicle he was meeting, the people inside told him to take off his chain and earrings. He said he saw a man in the backseat holding what appeared to be a black handgun and that's when he reached into his jacket and shot at the vehicle several times.

Police say the gun Villanueva used in that incident, is the same gun used in the road rage shooting on February 19.

Villanueva is expected in court Thursday for his first appearance in the case of the Feb. 9 shooting.

