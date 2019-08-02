Felony charges re-filed against ex-New Mexico tax chief
Photo: Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican file photo|
Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 11:43 AM
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. - It's back to court for former Tax and Revenue Department Secretary Demesia Padilla.
A Sandoval County grand jury has re-filed two felony charges in Padilla's corruption case.
Charges for embezzlement and use of a computer to defraud or embezzle were dropped in June by State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer because the alleged crimes did not take place in Santa Fe County.
Each charge carries a maximum of nine years in prison.
Padilla is expected to still face trial in Santa Fe on a felony charge of engaging in an official act for personal financial gain.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: August 02, 2019 11:43 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved