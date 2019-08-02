Felony charges re-filed against ex-New Mexico tax chief | KOB 4
Felony charges re-filed against ex-New Mexico tax chief

Former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla sits in state District Court on June 7. Former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla sits in state District Court on June 7. |  Photo: Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican file photo

Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 11:43 AM

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. - It's back to court for former Tax and Revenue Department Secretary Demesia Padilla. 

A Sandoval County grand jury has re-filed two felony charges in Padilla's corruption case.

Charges for embezzlement and use of a computer to defraud or embezzle were dropped in June by State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer because the alleged crimes did not take place in Santa Fe County.

Each charge carries a maximum of nine years in prison.

Padilla is expected to still face trial in Santa Fe on a felony charge of engaging in an official act for personal financial gain.

Marian Camacho


August 02, 2019 11:43 AM

