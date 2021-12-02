FEMA provides funeral assistance to families of COVID-19 victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — FEMA is still providing assistance for the funerals of COVID-19 victims. The federal agency is reimbursing families up to $9,000 for funeral expenses.



“FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after a disaster," said Juan Ayala, external affairs adviser for FEMA Region 6. "The president declared the COVID pandemic a federal disaster and granted a disaster declaration to the state of New Mexico."

So far, FEMA has helped more than 1,154 New Mexican families, providing $5.8 million dollars in relief around the state.