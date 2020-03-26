Army Corps of Engineers survey sites in NM for potential medical facility

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) surveyed the old Lovelace hospital at Gibson and San Mateo in Albuquerque.
Coordinated through FEMA, the group was trying to determine whether the building could work as an alternate medical facility.
A site in Roswell is also being considered.
The Army Corps of Engineers said the locations are just options at this point, but they are prepared to execute a plan through FEMA.
In a statement, the governor said, "An official request for support from USACE is being prepared at the state EOC (Emergency Operation Center). This is all in the spirit of doing everything in our power to be prepared."
The governor also sent a request Thursday to the Secretary of Defense, asking him to set up a manned 248-bed Army combat support hospital.
