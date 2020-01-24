Woman killed in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman killed in NE Albuquerque

Woman killed in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 24, 2020 06:42 AM
Created: January 24, 2020 02:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

Officer were called to an apartment complex at 4017 Montgomery around 10 p.m. 

Advertisement

A woman was found lying in the parking lot, suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No information about potential suspects has been released. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
New brewery coming to downtown Albuquerque
New brewery coming to downtown Albuquerque
Fraternity suspended after sophomore was shot during initiation
Fraternity suspended after sophomore was shot during initiation
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
Advertisement


APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Female killed in NE Albuquerque
Female killed in NE Albuquerque
Fatal crash closes down I-25 near Black Mesa Casino
Fatal crash closes down I-25 near Black Mesa Casino
Fraternity suspended after sophomore was shot during initiation
Fraternity suspended after sophomore was shot during initiation
Driverless cars, semis to be tested on NM interstate
Driverless cars, semis to be tested on NM interstate