Woman killed in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 24, 2020 06:42 AM
Created: January 24, 2020 02:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
Officer were called to an apartment complex at 4017 Montgomery around 10 p.m.
A woman was found lying in the parking lot, suffering from a possible gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No information about potential suspects has been released.
