Festival of Trees continues at ABQ Convention Center

Kai Porter
Updated: December 07, 2019 06:31 PM
Created: December 07, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The inside of the Albuquerque Convention Center has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the 12th annual Festival of Trees.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. All of the money raised will go toward supporting children with physical disabilities.

"Get them to camp. Get them a therapeutic trike. Get them involved in wheelchair basketball or sled hockey or kayaking—we have adaptive everything. It also helps if a family is in financial need,” said Jo Ann Habing, program manager at the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Teams of volunteers decorated more than 100 trees for the fundraiser, all of which are up for sale.

First time attendee Lynn Brosman-Romero said she hopes to make it a tradition to come back.

"It’s absolutely beautiful and I had never been before, but I’m going to be coming every year from now on because it's just fantastic,” Brosman-Romero said.

The event will run through Sun, Nov. 8. Admission to get in is free, but a $1 donation is suggested. For more information, click here.


