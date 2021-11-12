Festival of Trees returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Preparations for the Festival of Trees are already underway in Albuquerque. The annual fundraising event raises money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

“Through this event, we're able to raise funds to support the work of the hospital, to do our programming, which includes quality of life, adaptive sports," said Connie Chavez, executive director for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. "We help patients and families purchase adaptive equipment, go to adaptive camps, those kinds of things.”