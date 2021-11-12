Festival of Trees returns to Albuquerque

Diana Castillo
Created: November 12, 2021 05:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Preparations for the Festival of Trees are already underway in Albuquerque. The annual fundraising event raises money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.
“Through this event, we're able to raise funds to support the work of the hospital, to do our programming, which includes quality of life, adaptive sports," said Connie Chavez, executive director for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. "We help patients and families purchase adaptive equipment, go to adaptive camps, those kinds of things.”
The Carrie Tingley Hospital is the only juvenile rehabilitation hospital in the state. Every year the Festival of Trees is a big fundraiser for them. but last year it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“This year we were excited to bring it back," Chavez said. "Smaller-scale, really trying to adhere to everyone's safety, public safety, adhering to the public health order. And really historically we have 100 trees, but this year, we only have 50 trees. It's a smaller event venue but we have a weekend packed with holiday magic."
Each tree is decorated with its own theme. The trees will be for sale and some will be raffled off.
The event kicks off on Dec. 4 at the Uptown Marriott. While most of the festival will be open to the public, there will be some ticketed events.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company