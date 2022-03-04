'Fiery Foods & BBQ' set to spice up Albuquerque this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This weekend, the Sandia Resort and Casino will be getting a little 'Fiery' as they will be hosting a show dedicated to spicy foods and barbecue.

The National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show will be taking place March 4-6 and will feature 170 exhibitors with more than 1,000 different products to taste and buy, cooking and barbecue demonstrations, food samples and a charity culinary competition.