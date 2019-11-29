Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday | KOB 4
Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 29, 2019 04:55 PM
Created: November 29, 2019 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fight broke out at an Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday.

A witness said it occurred around 11:45 a.m. at the Walmart on Wyoming and Menaul.

A video shows several people pulling each other's hair and throwing punches.

A person involved in the altercation said they were not fighting over Black Friday deals. Instead, she said that they know each other and do not like each other.

KOB 4 reached out to Walmart for more information about the fight. This story will be updated upon hearing back. 


Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
