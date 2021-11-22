Fighters slam into Nob Hill toy store window

Keri has owned the store for five years, and said nothing like this has ever happened.

"Now we're left with a gaping hole in a really thick plate glass window in a toy store,” she said.

Steve Brewer, who owns Organic Books next door, said he heard the glass smash all the way from the back of his store.

"It sounded like a car had hit the building or something like that,” Brewer said. "Whatever happened it was a fuse moment you know it just happened like a flash."

Brewer said the older man involved in the fight ran away down an alley way off of Carlisle Boulevard, while the teenager stayed to talk to police.

"I still believe in this city but it just highlights the problems,” said Keri. “If some dude is going to give another guy a beat down through a toy store window, something has to shift."

But she also hopes incidents like this don’t deter new business owners from opening up shop.

"It's something we could definitely use more of and I don't want people scared away,” she said.