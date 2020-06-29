Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways | KOB 4
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 29, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: June 29, 2020 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A company that’s working with Sandia Labs is hoping to use light to kill the coronavirus.

Issac Barbosa is the founder of Bright ABQ.

"I've been trying to make things better ever since I was a kid. When I was a kid I didn't get listened to. Once I got older, I said, you know what? I'm going to change the world because if I don't do it, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen,” Barbosa added.

Barbosa said he’s created the most efficient light bulb in the world, but is now working on shedding his light in a specific direction.

“During this time of COVID I really wanted to join the fight and figure how I could be best of help,” he said.

UV-C light, a specific ultraviolet light, can disinfect surfaces and kill viruses. That technology isn’t new, but Barbosa said using his highly efficient invention and applying it in new waysis.

One example is installing his light bulb in a fan, which pulls the air in and uses the UV-C light to kill airborne viruses.

"It's important that we also disinfect the air, and so that a technology like this, that isn't even on the market right now, is really important in a time like now,” Barbosa said.

Barbosa’s company is currently working with Sandia Labs to test the products. They’re also looking for a space to set up a manufacturing site in Albuquerque.

UV-C light can be dangerous to people if they’re directly exposed, but Barbosa said the technology can be used in grocery stores, schools, even airplanes, so long as people aren’t present.

"And whether or not it is the cure all,” he said.  “We need to do what we can while we can."  

To learn more about Bright, click here.


