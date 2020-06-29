Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways

“During this time of COVID I really wanted to join the fight and figure how I could be best of help,” he said.

UV-C light, a specific ultraviolet light, can disinfect surfaces and kill viruses. That technology isn’t new, but Barbosa said using his highly efficient invention and applying it in new ways—is.

One example is installing his light bulb in a fan, which pulls the air in and uses the UV-C light to kill airborne viruses.

"It's important that we also disinfect the air, and so that a technology like this, that isn't even on the market right now, is really important in a time like now,” Barbosa said.

Barbosa’s company is currently working with Sandia Labs to test the products. They’re also looking for a space to set up a manufacturing site in Albuquerque.

UV-C light can be dangerous to people if they’re directly exposed, but Barbosa said the technology can be used in grocery stores, schools, even airplanes, so long as people aren’t present.

"And whether or not it is the cure all,” he said. “We need to do what we can while we can."

