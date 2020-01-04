Film advocate aims to increase protections for background talent actors

Shelton said she hopes film organizations around the state will back her checklist.

“We would like to see it adopted by the New Mexico Film Office as well as the Albuquerque Film Office, and again for casting directors to use as a template to work off of,” she said.

As film continues to grow in the state, Shelton said she wants to make sure it’s a good experience for everyone.

“We need water and coffee available. Just basic human rights that sometimes, in the fast pace of the production, do get overlooked,” she said.

The New Mexico Film Office provided KOB 4 with the following statement about the Bill of Rights:

“Neither the Film Office nor Economic Development Department have the authority to get involved in these disputes. They would have to go directly to the legislature.”

The Albuquerque Film Office also sent a statement expressing support for the Bill of Rights:

"The ABQ Film Office is supportive of our background actor community and the basic requests the Bill of Rights makes for decent working conditions."