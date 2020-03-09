Film conference highlights Albuquerque as top production hub

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A New Mexico film conference is highlighting the best that New Mexico has to offer to big-time Hollywood producers.
Deadline Hollywood’s “Hot Spot” conference is a three-day event that connects Hollywood film industry professionals with local film commissioners and other film resources.
City officials said they hope that more productions will come to Albuquerque.
City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Director Cynthia Jaramillo said the city granted 448 production permits last year. This year, 42 permits have been issued so far, which Jaramillo said is a good sign.
"There are so many that have told us that ‘Wow, I had no idea,’ or they said, ‘We're coming back definitely,’” Jaramillo said.
Actors from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and city film officials such as Jaramillo were some of the speakers at the event. The conference also offered information on the film tax incentives at the city and state level.
"Everything together, the beautiful scenery, the beautiful people—makes you feel very relaxed. Very opposite of the L.A.–New York grind that we're all kind of used to,” said Stacey Farish, Deadline Hollywood General Manager.
Conference officials said Albuquerque could eventually surpass Atlanta as a go-to filming destination besides Hollywood.
