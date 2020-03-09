Film conference highlights Albuquerque as top production hub

"There are so many that have told us that ‘Wow, I had no idea,’ or they said, ‘We're coming back definitely,’” Jaramillo said.

Actors from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and city film officials such as Jaramillo were some of the speakers at the event. The conference also offered information on the film tax incentives at the city and state level.

"Everything together, the beautiful scenery, the beautiful people—makes you feel very relaxed. Very opposite of the L.A.­–New York grind that we're all kind of used to,” said Stacey Farish, Deadline Hollywood General Manager.

Conference officials said Albuquerque could eventually surpass Atlanta as a go-to filming destination besides Hollywood.