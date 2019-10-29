Film industry appears to be thriving in Albuquerque

Dodson said the ripple effect of filming is huge.

“Everything, dry cleaners, retail shops, people are looking for props and antiques and fabric and they're going to the gas stations,” he said.

The films are also providing jobs to New Mexicans.

Paula Dal Santo, an art director, said there were so many productions in New Mexico over the summer, they were running out of people to hire.

“We had a huge construction budget and no one else to hire and we needed painters, plasters, carpenters and we were so busy there was no one to hire,” she said.

The city is hosting a workshop on Nov. 9.

Speakers, including Dal Santo, will talk about how people can get involved in the film industry.

Workshop Details

Saturday, November 9, 2019

2:00 p.m.-4:00pm

South Broadway Cultural Center

Questions: aargo@cabq.gov