Film industry appears to be thriving in Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 29, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 08:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is experiencing a filming boom.
So far in 2019, the city issued more than 400 permits to production companies that were looking to use the streets and buildings as a backdrop. Over the course of 2018, 300 permits were issued.
“Our city is thriving,” said Amber Dodson, Albuquerque film liaison.
The free permits are issued when a production wants to use city property.
Dodson said the ripple effect of filming is huge.
“Everything, dry cleaners, retail shops, people are looking for props and antiques and fabric and they're going to the gas stations,” he said.
The films are also providing jobs to New Mexicans.
Paula Dal Santo, an art director, said there were so many productions in New Mexico over the summer, they were running out of people to hire.
“We had a huge construction budget and no one else to hire and we needed painters, plasters, carpenters and we were so busy there was no one to hire,” she said.
The city is hosting a workshop on Nov. 9.
Speakers, including Dal Santo, will talk about how people can get involved in the film industry.
Workshop Details
Saturday, November 9, 2019
2:00 p.m.-4:00pm
South Broadway Cultural Center
Questions: aargo@cabq.gov
