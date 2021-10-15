Film workers in New Mexico set for strike Monday

“There has been some modest progress but we are still far apart on our core issues,” Pecos said.

The union's Instagram account highlights some of the unsafe working conditions workers face and even shows car crashes that production crews have got into after long shifts.

“We want to work to have sustainable benefits and a living wage and to be safe on our long drives home, so we are super far apart still on those core issues, we are hopeful that we can reach an agreement, but if not, we will be prepared to strike,” Pecos said.

The strike would shut down 7 of the 9 productions in New Mexico, and even more across the country as 60,000 production workers walk off set.

The New Mexico Film Office issued a statement on the strike:

“We hope that an agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) can be reached swiftly and the issues at hand are resolved so that this thriving industry benefiting so many New Mexicans and New Mexico communities can continue operating.”

While the strike officially starts Monday, the union hasn’t published where their picket lines will be just yet. They said they will post locations, dates, and times on their website.

KOB 4 reached out to multiple studios here in town -- like Netflix -- to see how they are preparing for the strike, but no one was available to comment Friday.