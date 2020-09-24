Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico | KOB 4
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 24, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 08:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  New Mexico's history of brujeria and hechiceria, witchcraft and sorcery, is being documented in a new pilot TV series.

"Behind the Yellow House" will be filmed in the Sandia Mountains.

The series follows the Red Robes Witches Coven.

“The series itself follows the story of Maggie, the young girl that was born and being raised in an evil witches coven,” said executive producer Terry Futschik.

The series is based on real events, the life of a New Mexican woman. 

Robert Martinez, New Mexico State Historian, said the folklore has a rich history in New Mexico.

“There are Native American, Mexican women accused of witchcraft, they use powders and herbs to try to control love and also to hurt people,” Martinez said. “But you can see it’s also a way or resisting, it’s a way of asserting power against a dominant power structure.”

However, the story of Maggie, whose name has been changed for the series, isn’t just about evil sorcery.

“When you’ve got something that is to such a magnitude of a witches coven the things you can only imagine that goes on it can infiltrate other parts, things that are not natural that you and I aren’t used to such as drug abuse and sex trafficking,” Futschik said.

The pilot series dives into tough topics like abuse, in many forms and fashions. Futschik is teaming up with Brendan Fehr and a whole bunch of New Mexican actors, production crews, and background to bring Maggie’s haunting story back to life. 

The goal is to try and help others who may be going through the same things. 

“You can kick me and I’m on the ground but you know I’m brushing myself off and I’m getting back up, look at me now. She’s like ‘I want to cast New Mexico actors, I want New Mexico crew’ and so that’s we’ve focused on and that’s what we’ve done,” said Futschik.

They are expecting to begin filming early next year. They are finalizing casting for some lead roles.

Futschik said she’s hoping this pilot gets picked up. At the end of every episode they plan on providing resources for people going through something similar.

People can follow the series on Facebook and Instagram


