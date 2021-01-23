Finalists for APD chief position address crime problem, use-of-force policy during public webinar

"One of the first things that I would do is sort of draw down the analytical into some relative data so that I could draw some inferences that will tell me where the problem areas are, and then look for ways to solve them," Nichols said.

"Gun violence has to be at the top of the list," Sullivan said. "I place a heavy emphasis on making the arrests, getting people who are carrying guns illegally off the streets."

"The three areas that we will focus on improving is the increase in resources," Medina said. "We simply need more officers."

"The challenge is you have to build the capacity of our investigative units," he added. "We are on track to have our first batch of investigators go to their specific training to through the mid-part of the year."

Medina's third goal is to work on successfully prosecuting criminals.

The finalists were also asked about use-of-force reform.

Nichols said APD has been trained following the Department of Justice's use-of-force consent decree.

"The next step-- from a logical standpoint is gaining compliance," he added.

Sullivan said training needs to be back on track to be in full compliance.

Medina believes APD's current status is looking good.

"Just this week, my deputy chief stated they were complimented by the Department of Justice," he said.

The finalists also address how they would improve transparency and department morale.

All these answers will help Mayor Tim Keller decide who gets the job. An announcement is expected in March.

