Financial advisor shares advice for investing during COVID-19

Casey Torres
Created: April 06, 2020 08:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The stock market is having ups and downs.
A local investment adviser, Greg Zanetti, said there are two options for people right now.
Zanetti said some people are turning to cash and bonds, as they have historically been safe investments. Cash means your checking or saving account, while bonds work like loans. You're giving money to a corporation or the government with the promise of being paid back with interest.
Zanetti said they are considered lower risk than stocks. However, low risk does not mean no risk.
He said the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that was passed in March could lead to inflation — likely impacting bonds.
"The trillions in stimulus will devalue the currency, so your cash will get devalued and interest maybe will abruptly rise and rising rates are kryptonite to bonds," he explained.
Some investments that might actually benefit from inflation are commodities such as: water, oil, food and precious metals like gold.
