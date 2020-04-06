Financial advisor shares advice for investing during COVID-19

You can ride it out in hopes the situation will improve soon. You can get off if you don't believe the market will recover at a time frame that works for you.

Zanetti said some people are turning to cash and bonds, as they have historically been safe investments. Cash means your checking or saving account, while bonds work like loans. You're giving money to a corporation or the government with the promise of being paid back with interest.

Zanetti said they are considered lower risk than stocks. However, low risk does not mean no risk.