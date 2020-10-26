Financial advisor shares tips for saving during the holidays

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christmas is 59 days away and many people have already started searching for those holiday deals.
David Hicks, a financial advisor in Albuquerque, says the holiday season is actually the best time to save. One trick he recommended is the 24-hour challenge.
"As opposed to clicking the button and buying now, maybe wait the 24 hours," Hicks said. "Weigh the pros and cons to see if it's something you ultimately really want and need. And if so, after the 24 hours, it's still something you want — then go ahead and buy it."
Hicks also offered a "silver" tip to make your savings add up quick.
"Save five cents each day for one year," he said. "And you add on five cents each and every day and after 365 days, by doing that simple process, you would have saved over $3,000."
If someone starts now, setting aside a quarter a day, they could save more than $160 by Dec. 1.
