Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 29, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: September 29, 2020 11:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recycling plant near Montano and Edith caught fire Tuesday just before noon.
Officials with the Bernalillo County Fire Department said all employees at the plant were evacuated and accounted for. There are no reports of injuries.
Officials said it was mostly cardboard and paper that burned. BCFD said they used thousands of gallons of foam to contain the fire.
"It was so hot that I had to walk away because my camera was getting hot," an employee of the plant said. "There was red, orange fireballs were going up in the air and black smoke and a lot of explosions. There was plastic and paper that are being burnt. It was crazy.
The city's Environmental Health Department issued a health alert since the fire may be burning plastics and other substances that emit hazardous air pollutants. Officials advise to avoid the area of the fire or stay indoors.
Edith, in front of the plant, is expected to remain closed for much of Tuesday.
Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
Huge fire at a recycling plant in #Albuquerque’s North Valley. Edith Rd. Is closed in both directions north of Comanche/Griegos. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/aOsN8mLEQv— Will Jackson (@505Will) September 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company