Crews get fire in Albuquerque's Bosque under control

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2021 06:32 PM
Created: April 22, 2021 05:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fire in Albuquerque's Bosque appears to be under control.

Fire crews are putting out hot spots near Central and Tingley.

Fire crews have not said how much the fire burned or what may have caused it.

This was the second fire that crews responded to in the Bosque Thursday. Another fire was extinguished near Alcalde SW. 

This is a developing story. 


