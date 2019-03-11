Fire burning in bosque near Belen about 50 percent contained | KOB 4
Fire burning in bosque near Belen about 50 percent contained

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 02:35 PM

BELEN, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a fire burning in the bosque near Belen should be fully contained by the middle of this week.

The fire was nearly 50 percent containment Sunday as 55 firefighters continued to mop up hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

The blaze that began Thursday has destroyed at least three homes and charred almost 140 acres.

It began on private land in Los Chavez on the west side of the Rio Grande.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The agencies fighting the fire include the Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Forestry and Valencia County.

The Associated Press


Created: March 11, 2019 02:35 PM

