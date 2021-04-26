Fire in Lincoln National Forest grows to 4,000 acres

Photo: Lindsey Shakespeare
Photo: Lindsey Shakespeare
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 26, 2021 03:54 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 01:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 4,000-acre wildfire is burning in the Lincoln National Forest, Three Rivers Campground between Tularosa and Carrizozo.
The fire, which started Monday morning, is 0% contained
Fire officials said the smoke is visible from Highway 54.
Crews will be using a variety of air and ground tactics to suppress the fire.
Evacuation notices are in effect for Nogal Canyon, Bonito Canyon and the Ski Apache area.
The entire state is under a fire weather warning, with 20+ mph gusts and humidity levels in the single digits.
Evacuation notices are in effect for Nogal Canyon, Bonito Canyon and the Ski Apache Area. #ThreeRiversFire pic.twitter.com/tgmnn5TVGR— Lincoln National Forest (@LincolnUSForest) April 26, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company