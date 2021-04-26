Fire in Lincoln National Forest grows to 4,000 acres | KOB 4

Fire in Lincoln National Forest grows to 4,000 acres

Fire in Lincoln National Forest grows to 4,000 acres Photo: Lindsey Shakespeare

Christina Rodriguez
April 26, 2021
Created: April 26, 2021 01:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 4,000-acre wildfire is burning in the Lincoln National Forest, Three Rivers Campground between Tularosa and Carrizozo. 

The fire, which started Monday morning, is 0% contained

Fire officials said the smoke is visible from Highway 54. 

Crews will be using a variety of air and ground tactics to suppress the fire. 

Evacuation notices are in effect for Nogal Canyon, Bonito Canyon and the Ski Apache area.

The entire state is under a fire weather warning, with 20+ mph gusts and humidity levels in the single digits. 


