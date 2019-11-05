Fire chief addresses challenges of fighting fires in rural communities

Valencia County Fire Chief Brian Culp said fighting fires outside city limits has its own challenges because of factors like limited water supply.

The county fire engines typically only carry 1,000 gallons, enough to last them about five minutes so they have to haul additional water in.

Initially, Culp thought the delay was caused by priming, the process of getting water from the tank to the hose.

“We've tried to replicate the problem with it. We didn't find anything wrong with the truck so maybe operator error,” Culp said.

Chief Culp said 85% of his crews are volunteers.

“I really look at it as training opportunities that maybe we need to do additional training on tanker operations, or interior firefighting or incident command,” he said.

Culp told KOB 4 that training will help prevent future issues and guarantee that things will run smoothly next time.