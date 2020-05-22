Fire crews make progress on Bosque fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fire crews make progress on Bosque fire

Joy Wang
Updated: May 22, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fire crews continue to attack a fire that is burning on the Isleta Pueblo near the Rio Grande. 

Officials believe sparks from a train started the fire. 

Advertisement

"My father noticed some smoke outside and as we came outside, we noticed all the smoke coming, and you can see big huge flames rising, with a lot of law enforcement and fire men on the road," said Nicholas Candelaria, who lives in the area where the fire started.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including the Bosque Farms Volunteer Fire Department.

The agency reports that the fire had burned about 45 acres. 

At first structures were threatened, but the threat subsided late Thursday. 

Fire crews plan to continue to monitor hot spots throughout the weekend.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases
New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs
New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
Advertisement


Masks, social distancing, sanitizing— all part of in-person voting in NM
Masks, social distancing, sanitizing— all part of in-person voting in NM
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
Elephant Butte Lake remains closed for Memorial Day weekend
Elephant Butte Lake remains closed for Memorial Day weekend
Improvements made to ART corridor during pandemic
Improvements made to ART corridor during pandemic
Fire crews make progress on Bosque fire
Fire crews make progress on Bosque fire