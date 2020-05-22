Fire crews make progress on Bosque fire

Joy Wang
Updated: May 22, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fire crews continue to attack a fire that is burning on the Isleta Pueblo near the Rio Grande.
"My father noticed some smoke outside and as we came outside, we noticed all the smoke coming, and you can see big huge flames rising, with a lot of law enforcement and fire men on the road," said Nicholas Candelaria, who lives in the area where the fire started.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire including the Bosque Farms Volunteer Fire Department.
The agency reports that the fire had burned about 45 acres.
At first structures were threatened, but the threat subsided late Thursday.
Fire crews plan to continue to monitor hot spots throughout the weekend.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company