Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho
Fire crews respond to explosion at house in Rio Rancho

Joshua Panas
January 17, 2019 07:14 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Fire crews have responded to an explosion at a house in Rio Rancho.

The house is located 2nd street, in between Inca Rd. and Sandia Blvd. 

Family members of the person who lives in the house asked police to do a welfare check. 

Upon arriving, officers noticed signs of a recent explosion. 

Authorities evacuated the area and set up a perimeter.

Emergency crews have not made entry into the house. They want to make sure it's safe before entering. 

It's still not clear what caused the explosion.

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 17, 2019 07:14 PM
Created: January 17, 2019 05:36 PM

